Historic Thomas Cup arrives in India

Updated on: 01 July,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

India beat Indonesia 3-0 last year to win the prestigious team title for the first time in the tournament’s 73-year history

Pic/PTI

Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma with General Secretary Sanjay Mishra and some of the members of India’s history-making Thomas Cup-winning team pose with the trophy that arrived in the New Delhi yesterday. India beat Indonesia 3-0 last year to win the prestigious team title for the first time in the tournament’s 73-year history.


