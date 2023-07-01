Historic Thomas Cup arrives in India

India beat Indonesia 3-0 last year to win the prestigious team title for the first time in the tournament’s 73-year history
Pic/PTI
Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma with General Secretary Sanjay Mishra and some of the members of India’s history-making Thomas Cup-winning team pose with the trophy that arrived in the New Delhi yesterday. India beat Indonesia 3-0 last year to win the prestigious team title for the first time in the tournament’s 73-year history.
