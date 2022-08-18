Breaking News
Tiger meets with top players against LIV Golf

18 August,2022
They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the privacy of the meeting

Tiger Woods


The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn’t have clubs and wasn’t even at the golf course.


Woods flew to Wilmington on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the privacy of the meeting.


