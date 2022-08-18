Tiger meets with top players against LIV Golf

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the privacy of the meeting

Tiger Woods

The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn’t have clubs and wasn’t even at the golf course.

Woods flew to Wilmington on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the privacy of the meeting.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal