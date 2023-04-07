Tiger Woods on course as Masters gets under way

Woods found the fairway with a 289-yard drive from the first tee and went on to par the par-4 hole, which has provided him with some tricky moments in the past

Tiger Woods

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods got his round under way at Augusta National on Thursday as the 87th edition of the tournament started in warm conditions.

Birdies were in short supply among the early groups who took to the course after former winners Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson provided the traditional ceremonial launch to the year’s first major tournament.

