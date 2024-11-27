Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tiger Woods opts out of Hero World Challenge in Bahamas

Tiger Woods opts out of Hero World Challenge in Bahamas

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

The 15-time major winner hosts the annual TOUR stop in the Bahamas, but has played the event just once in the last three years as he has navigated health issues

Tiger Woods opts out of Hero World Challenge in Bahamas

Tiger Woods

Listen to this article
Tiger Woods opts out of Hero World Challenge in Bahamas
x
00:00

Tiger Woods announced that he will not play in the Hero World Challenge this December as he continues to recover from back surgery.
 
The 15-time major winner hosts the annual TOUR stop in the Bahamas, but has played the event just once in the last three years as he has navigated health issues. Woods underwent his sixth back surgery in September, aimed at alleviating back spasms and pain he experienced throughout the 2024 season. “I’m disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge, but always look forward to being tournament host and spending the week with @HeroMotoCorp,” Woods wrote on X.


Woods last played in The Open Championship in July and left Royal Troon hoping he would play in his traditional December exhibitions, the Hero World Challenge and the parent-child PNC Championship that he plays alongside son Charlie. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

golf sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK