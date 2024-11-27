Tiger Woods opts out of Hero World Challenge in Bahamas

The 15-time major winner hosts the annual TOUR stop in the Bahamas, but has played the event just once in the last three years as he has navigated health issues

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods announced that he will not play in the Hero World Challenge this December as he continues to recover from back surgery.



The 15-time major winner hosts the annual TOUR stop in the Bahamas, but has played the event just once in the last three years as he has navigated health issues. Woods underwent his sixth back surgery in September, aimed at alleviating back spasms and pain he experienced throughout the 2024 season. “I’m disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge, but always look forward to being tournament host and spending the week with @HeroMotoCorp,” Woods wrote on X.

Woods last played in The Open Championship in July and left Royal Troon hoping he would play in his traditional December exhibitions, the Hero World Challenge and the parent-child PNC Championship that he plays alongside son Charlie.

