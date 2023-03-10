Tiger Woods’s ex-girlfriend Erica Herman sues him over acrimonious split

Erica Herman, who lived with the 15-time major winner at his Florida mansion until late 2022, filed the request in the Circuit Court of the 19th Judicial Circuit in Martin County, Florida

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman

Tiger Woods’s ex-girlfriend has filed a lawsuit seeking to be released from a nondisclosure agreement the golf superstar made her sign at the start of their relationship in 2017, court filings showed on Wednesday. Erica Herman, who lived with the 15-time major winner at his Florida mansion until late 2022, filed the request in the Circuit Court of the 19th Judicial Circuit in Martin County, Florida.

According to court records seen by AFP, Herman’s attorneys are arguing that the NDA she was required to sign is “invalid and unenforceable” under US federal legislation known as the Speak Out Act. The law, which became effective last year in the wake of the MeToo movement, makes nondisclosure agreements unenforceable in cases involving sexual assault and harassment.

Also read: Tiger Woods enthralls fans in first PGA Tour start after 7 months

Herman’s case filings do not go into further details and there are no specific allegations against Woods. But in response to a question on the court filing which reads, “Does this case involve allegations of sexual abuse?” Herman’s attorneys have checked the box marked “Yes.”