Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me, alleges ex-lover

Updated on: 10 May,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

“I don’t have any problems with what’s in the document because I wouldn’t go public or use anything I know to hurt him or the kids,” Herman wrote in the email to the CFO of Tiger Woods Ventures

Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me, alleges ex-lover

Tiger Woods with ex-girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me, alleges ex-lover
Golf great Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman said in an August 2017 email her only concern about signing a non-disclosure agreement was losing her job in Woods’ restaurant if the relationship ended and having control of her future in the business. 


“I don’t have any problems with what’s in the document because I wouldn’t go public or use anything I know to hurt him or the kids,” Herman wrote in the email to the CFO of Tiger Woods Ventures.




“But with my whole life in his hands now I would want to have some control over my future in the business. If something happened 5-10 years down the road I don’t want to be in my 40s heartbroken and jobless.”


Also Read: Tiger Woods enthralls fans in first PGA Tour start after 7 months

The email exchange was part of documents filed on Sunday evening in advance of a Tuesday hearing. Woods’ attorneys are expected to ask Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger to halt Herman’s lawsuit against their billionaire client. They say the former couple’s NDA requires all disputes be settled privately by an arbitrator, not in court.

