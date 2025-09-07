Time And Tide for Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy

It will be interesting to watch how Time And Tide tackles his rivals--especially Credence, who is receiving 11.5 kg from the champion sprinter
Time And Tide, the five-year-old winner of 14 races, is looking for his sixth straight victory in this calendar year. He is tipped to win the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy on Sunday at the Pune racetrack, but it would be interesting to watch how he tackles the bottom-weighted Credence (who breezed through from Class IV to I in just six starts) and Dream Seller (looked extremely fit during a mock race two weeks ago). With his regular partner A Sandesh in saddle, Time And Tide is expected to triumph.
First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:
World's Oldest Barbershop Trophy (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1200m)
Moonlight Kiss 1, Star Romance 2, The Athabasca 3.
Lemon Tree Hotels Trophy (Class II; 2000m)
Regina Memorabilis 1, Odysseus 2.
Dinkoo N Chenoy Salver - Div II (For 3y, Maidens; 1200m)
Eagle Eye 1, Allez L'Etoile 2, Ensky 3.
Amjad Khan Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Chardikala 1, Spanish Eyes 2, Axlrod 3.
Dinkoo N Chenoy Salver - Div I (For 3y, Maidens; 1200m)
Seneca 1, El Moran 2, Aeon Flux 3.
Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (For 4y&o; 1200m)
Time And Tide 1, Credence 2, Dream Seller 3.
Rotary District 3131 September Handicap (For 3y, Class IV; 1600m)
Enforcer 1, Phantasmique 2, Caradoc 3.
Spearhead Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1600m)
Goldiva 1, Speak The Breed 2, Red Dust 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Empower (1-3) & Opus Dei (4-2)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races