Titmus wins 400m freestyle; Australia, USA win 4x100m relay gold medals

A dominant Ariarne Titmus held off Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky to successfully defend her Olympic 400m freestyle title Saturday, leading from start to finish. The Australian world record holder was in full control to touch in 3mins 57.49secs ahead of Canada’s McIntosh (3:58.37) and decorated American Ledecky (4:00.86), who faded badly in the final 50m.

Australia swam the second fastest time in history Saturday to clinch the women’s 4x100m freestyle gold medal ahead of the United States at the Olympics. Their team of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris proved too hot to handle, touching in 3mins 28.92secs ahead of the Americans (3:30.20) and China (3:30.30).

Meanwhile, the United States team spearheaded by Caeleb Dressel stormed to the men’s 4x100m Olympic relay gold medal ahead of Australia on Saturday. The team of Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Dressel came home in 3min 09.28sec with Australia taking silver in 3:10.35 and Italy bronze in 3:10.70.

