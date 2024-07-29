Breaking News
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Titmus wins 400m freestyle Australia USA win 4x100m relay gold medals

Updated on: 29 July,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Australia swam the second fastest time in history Saturday to clinch the women’s 4x100m freestyle gold medal ahead of the United States at the Olympics

Ariarne Titmus

A dominant Ariarne Titmus held off Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky to successfully defend her Olympic 400m freestyle title Saturday, leading from start to finish. The Australian world record holder was in full control to touch in 3mins 57.49secs ahead of Canada’s McIntosh (3:58.37) and decorated American Ledecky (4:00.86), who faded badly in the final 50m. 


Australia swam the second fastest time in history Saturday to clinch the women’s 4x100m freestyle gold medal ahead of the United States at the Olympics. Their team of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris proved too hot to handle, touching in 3mins 28.92secs ahead of the Americans (3:30.20) and China (3:30.30). 



Meanwhile, the United States team spearheaded by Caeleb Dressel stormed to the men’s 4x100m Olympic relay gold medal ahead of Australia on Saturday. The team of Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Dressel came home in 3min 09.28sec with Australia taking silver in 3:10.35 and Italy bronze in 3:10.70.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 sports news

