Tokyo medallist Lovlina bows out in quarter final

Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

The 26-year-old’s loss ended India’s boxing campaign in the Olympics after Nishant Dev was ousted from the men’s 71kg quarter-finals on Saturday night, also a close contest

India’s boxing campaign at the ongoing Olympics came to a medal-less end after Tokyo edition bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) bowed out following a hard-fought quarter-final loss to China’s Li Qian in the women’s competition here on Sunday. Borgohain, the reigning world champion in the category, went down 1-4 to the Tokyo Games silver-winning 34-year-old in a messy contest during which both the boxers were repeatedly cautioned for clinching and holding. 


Also Read: Tough road ahead for wrestlers Phogat & Co



The 26-year-old’s loss ended India’s boxing campaign in the Olympics after Nishant Dev was ousted from the men’s 71kg quarter-finals on Saturday night, also a close contest. A six-strong boxing contingent, comprising four women and two men, was representing the country in the Games. Out of these, four had crashed out in the preliminary stage itself.


