Alcaraz 21, let his guard down in the second set, when his Italian opponent fought back from trailing 1-4 to force a decider

Carlos Alcaraz

Listen to this article Top seed Alcaraz enters Qatar Open quarters x 00:00

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open by beating Luca Nardi 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz 21, let his guard down in the second set, when his Italian opponent fought back from trailing 1-4 to force a decider.

“My energy levels probably went down a little bit, but credit to him,” said Alcaraz, who will next face Jiri Lehecka.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever