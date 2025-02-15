Top-ranked Jannik Sinner gets three-month ban in settlement of doping case

The 23-year-old Italian, who won the Australian Open in January, will be eligible to compete in the next Grand Slam

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy (Pic: AFP)

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency over his two positive doping tests, the organization said Saturday.

WADA, which was seeking to ban Sinner from the sport for at least one year, had challenged a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what the ITIA judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.

Sinner's explanation — that trace amounts of Clostebol in his doping sample was due to a massage from a trainer who used the substance after cutting his own finger — had been accepted.

The 23-year-old Italian, who won the Australian Open in January, will be eligible to compete in the next Grand Slam. The French Open begins May 25.

"This case had been hanging over me now for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year,” Sinner said in a statement. “I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realize WADA's strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted WADA's offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a 3-month sanction.” WADA had originally appealed the ITIA's ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland. It has formally withdrawn the appeal.

“WADA accepts the athlete's explanation for the cause of the violation as outlined in the first instance decision. WADA accepts that Mr. Sinner did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to Clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage,” it said in Saturday's announcement.

“However,” the WADA statement continued, “under the code and by virtue of CAS precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage's negligence. Based on the unique set of facts of this case, a three-month suspension is deemed to be an appropriate outcome. As previously stated, WADA did not seek a disqualification of any results, save that which was previously imposed by the tribunal of first instance.” WADA added that the International Tennis Federation and ITIA, “both co-respondents to WADA's CAS appeal, neither of which appealed the first-instance decision, both accepted the case resolution agreement.?” On Friday, Sinner posted a video on Instagram of himself training in Doha at the Qatar Open, which starts next week.

The suspension is from Feb. 9 to May 4.

Sinner could return at his home tournament, the Italian Open in Rome, which starts May 7.

Italian Tennis and Padel Federation president Angelo Binaghi noted that while the case was “a shameful injustice,” the ban will mark “the end of a nightmare” for Sinner.

Binaghi adds that the settlement “demonstrates Jannik's innocence” and that “all of Italy” will welcome him back at the Italian Open.

The ITIA said it acknowledged the settlement but in its statement Saturday reiterated that “we were satisfied that the player had established the source of the prohibited substance and that the breach was unintentional. Today's outcome supports this finding.” Sinner's London-based lawyer, Jamie Singer commented: “I am delighted that Jannik can finally put this harrowing experience behind him. WADA has confirmed the facts determined by the Independent Tribunal. It is clear that Jannik had no intent, no knowledge, and gained no competitive advantage. Regrettably, errors made by members of his team led to this situation."

