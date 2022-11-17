×
Tough-as-nails Abbas Moontasir no more

Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

It also makes the sport all the more competitive

Abbas Moontasir


Abbas Moontasir, 82, one of the city’s best-known basketball exponents, passed away on Tuesday. Moontasir, an aggressive cager, got into trouble many a time when he questioned decisions of referees. Basketball fans especially at Nagpada adored him and beneath that tough exterior and impressive frame, was a kind man.


In the July 24-30, 1988 issue of Sportsweek magazine, Moontasir spoke about his on-field aggression. “There is nothing wrong in this [aggression]. I feel aggressive players are better appreciated. It also makes the sport all the more competitive.”



Moontasir’s Principles of Basketball was a popular instructional book for young and seasoned basketball players in the 1980s. The Railways star was the first basketball player to receive the Arjuna Award (1970).

arjuna award sports news basketball

