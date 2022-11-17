Tough-as-nails Abbas Moontasir no more

It also makes the sport all the more competitive

Abbas Moontasir

Abbas Moontasir, 82, one of the city’s best-known basketball exponents, passed away on Tuesday. Moontasir, an aggressive cager, got into trouble many a time when he questioned decisions of referees. Basketball fans especially at Nagpada adored him and beneath that tough exterior and impressive frame, was a kind man.

In the July 24-30, 1988 issue of Sportsweek magazine, Moontasir spoke about his on-field aggression. “There is nothing wrong in this [aggression]. I feel aggressive players are better appreciated. It also makes the sport all the more competitive.”

Moontasir’s Principles of Basketball was a popular instructional book for young and seasoned basketball players in the 1980s. The Railways star was the first basketball player to receive the Arjuna Award (1970).

