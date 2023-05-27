Breaking News
ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Trap shooter Bhowneesh in joint lead

Updated on: 27 May,2023 08:36 AM IST  |  Kazakhstan
PTI

The 69-strong field will come back for two more rounds of qualification on Saturday, before the six-shooter final, which is also scheduled on the same day.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta

Paris Olympics quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta missed two targets out of 75 to move into joint lead on day one of trap competition at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here on Friday.


The 23-year-old from Faridabad was tied with four others, which included among others double world and 2020 Tokyo Olympics mixed team trap champion Alberto Fernandez of Spain. The 69-strong field will come back for two more rounds of qualification on Saturday, before the six-shooter final, which is also scheduled on the same day.


Also Read: Steeplechase champ Avinash Sable upbeat over winning medal at Paris 2024


Bhowneesh’s first and third rounds were perfect 25s. He missed only the 28th and 43rd targets and looked solid throughout. His senior teammates Zoravar Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman were placed 16th and 23rd among the contenders, after shooting scores of 71 and 70 respectively.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

