Treesa-Gayatri end campaign in semis

India’s Treesa Jolly (right) and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela

Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand’s women’s doubles campaign at the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament came to an end as they lost to Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the semi-finals here on Saturday.

The third-seeded Indian duo fought hard but lost 17-21, 21-16, 10-21 to the world No. 54 Chinese Taipei pair, bringing India’s journey at the tournament to a close.

