Treesa-Gayatri in quarters; Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag out

Updated on: 17 March,2023 09:39 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

Top

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa and Gayatri continued their rise as they shocked former World No. 1 pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-14, 24-22 in a pulsating contest

India’s Gayatri Gopichand (left) and Treesa Jolly


Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand scripted a stunning win to progress to the quarter-finals, but Lakshya Sen bowed out in the men’s singles competition of the All England Championships here on Thursday.


Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa and Gayatri continued their rise as they shocked former World No. 1 pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-14, 24-22 in a pulsating contest.



Also read: All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: PV Sindhu falls at first hurdle!


The World No. 17 Indian pair, which had reached the semi-finals of the last edition, will next face Chinese combination of Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan. Last year’s finalist Sen, however, couldn’t find his touch against Anders Antonsen, going down 13-21, 15-21 in 52 minutes. It was a sweet revenge from the Danish, who had gone down in straight games to the Indian in 2022.

Returning from an injury, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy paired up with his partner Chirag Shetty but their gallant fight ended with a 21-10, 17-21, 19-21 loss to China’s World No. 10 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. Treesa and Gayatri have been in good form, having claimed a win over World No. 7 Tan Pearly and Thinnah Muralitharan at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in February.

