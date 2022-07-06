Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand make Malaysia Masters exit

The Indian pair was outplayed by the Malaysians 14-21, 14-21 in the opening round match that lasted just 33 minutes. None of the Indians won any match on Tuesday with two other women’s doubles pairs also suffering first round defeats

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. Pic/AFP

India’s Commonwealth Games-bound women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made a first round exit from the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament, losing to local pair of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair was outplayed by the Malaysians 14-21, 14-21 in the opening round match that lasted just 33 minutes. None of the Indians won any match on Tuesday with two other women’s doubles pairs also suffering first round defeats.

The combination of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost 7-21, 10-21 to Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan while Pooja Dandu and Arathi Sara went down to Bulgaria’s Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva 17-21, 17-21.

In the women’s singles, Malvika Bansod suffered a 10-21, 17-21 defeat against Goh Jin Wei in 33 minutes.

