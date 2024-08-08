Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Triathlete Claire Michel says virus made her sick after swim in Seine not E coli

Triathlete Claire Michel says virus made her sick after swim in Seine, not E coli

Updated on: 08 August,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Some news outlets had reported that Michel had been sickened by E coli and spent several days in the hospital

Claire Michel

A Belgian triathlete who fell ill, causing her team to withdraw from a mixed relay event at the Paris Olympics, said blood tests showed it was a virus that made her sick. Belgium’s Olympic committee announced on Sunday that it would withdraw from Monday’s triathlon mixed relay because Claire Michel was unable to compete.


Michel had competed a few days earlier in the women’s triathlon, which included a swim in the Seine River. Some news outlets had reported that Michel had been sickened by E coli and spent several days in the hospital.



In an Instagram post Tuesday, she wrote that there had been “a lot of conflicting information in the media lately” and that she wanted to “clarify a few things.” It was not E coli that made her sick, she wrote, adding that she sought treatment at a clinic in the Olympic village on Sunday after several days of vomiting and diarrhoea “left me quite empty.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 sports news

