Trust, team spirit key to India’s success: Coach Fulton

Craig Fulton

Building trust was a key target area for India’s men’s hockey coach Craig Fulton when he took over last year and as the team lands in Paris, hoping to better the Olympic bronze achieved in Tokyo, the South African is confident that his efforts will yield the desired results.

Since taking over 14 months back, Fulton has stressed on the need to develop a strong team spirit, besides focussing more on defence strategically.

“I don’t know what was the preparation ahead of Tokyo but since I took over 14 months back my main focus has been on building trust among the group,” Fulton told PTI in an exclusive interview from the Paris Games Village.

To multiply his efforts, he roped in renowned mental conditioning coach and fellow South African Paddy Upton, who played a key role in the Indian cricket team’s triumph in the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Upton is with the team in the Paris Olympics.

As part of the build-up, he arranged a three-day camp for the side with Swiss explorer and adventurer Mike Horn in Switzerland before Harmanpreet Singh’s men headed for the Games Village on July 20.

“I simply put in my plans which are short as well as long term and have worked according to them,” Fulton said.

“We had a good preparation, we had a nice three-day training camp with Mike Horn in Switzerland.

“We worked on trust-building, team spirit and unity there and then we headed for Netherlands for nine-day training, where we played a few practice matches,” he elaborated.

India broke a 41-year-old medal jinx at the Tokyo Olympics. The team was coached by Australian Graham Reid till the Tokyo Games. Reid resigned last year after India endured a disappointing campaign in the World Cup.

