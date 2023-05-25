Philippoussis joined Tsitsipas’s father Apostolos in the coaches box in the second half of last season and helped guide the Greek player to the Australian Open final

Stefanos Tsitsipas. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Tsitsipas splits with coach Philippoussis x 00:00

Mark Philippoussis is no longer helping to coach World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian former tennis star said, calling it the end of “a great ride.”

Tsitsipas, who was beaten in the final in January by Novak Djokovic, previously hailed the impact of “wise man” Philippoussis.

