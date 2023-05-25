Breaking News
Tsitsipas splits with coach Philippoussis

Updated on: 25 May,2023 10:26 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP

Philippoussis joined Tsitsipas’s father Apostolos in the coaches box in the second half of last season and helped guide the Greek player to the Australian Open final

Tsitsipas splits with coach Philippoussis

Stefanos Tsitsipas. Pic/AFP

Tsitsipas splits with coach Philippoussis
Mark Philippoussis is no longer helping to coach World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian former tennis star said, calling it the end of “a great ride.” 


Philippoussis joined Tsitsipas’s father Apostolos in the coaches box in the second half of last season and helped guide the Greek player to the Australian Open final. 


Tsitsipas, who was beaten in the final in January by Novak Djokovic, previously hailed the impact of “wise man” Philippoussis.


