TT: G Sathiyan enters men’s doubles and mixed doubles pre-quarters

Updated on: 23 May,2023 09:50 AM IST  |  Durban
Sathiyan and Sharath beat the Hungarian-Danish combine of Bence Majoros and Anders Lind 11-5, 11-4, 15-13 in a round of 32 contest

India’s G Sathiyan advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of men’s doubles and mixed doubles alongside Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra respectively at the World Table Tennis Championships here on Monday.


Sathiyan and Sharath beat the Hungarian-Danish combine of Bence Majoros and Anders Lind 11-5, 11-4, 15-13 in a round of 32 contest.



Later on Monday, Sathiyan teamed up with Manika to outplay Brazil’s Eric Jouti and Lucakumahara 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 in a round of 32 mixed doubles clash.


However, veteran Sharath suffered a second round loss in the singles competition to Korea’s Lee Sang Su. The 56th ranked lost to the 33rd-ranked player in straight games with the scoreline reading 11-4, 13-11, 11-8, 12-10 in favour of the Korean. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

