TT: G Sathiyan enters men’s doubles and mixed doubles pre-quarters

India’s G Sathiyan advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of men’s doubles and mixed doubles alongside Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra respectively at the World Table Tennis Championships here on Monday.

Sathiyan and Sharath beat the Hungarian-Danish combine of Bence Majoros and Anders Lind 11-5, 11-4, 15-13 in a round of 32 contest.

Later on Monday, Sathiyan teamed up with Manika to outplay Brazil’s Eric Jouti and Lucakumahara 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 in a round of 32 mixed doubles clash.

However, veteran Sharath suffered a second round loss in the singles competition to Korea’s Lee Sang Su. The 56th ranked lost to the 33rd-ranked player in straight games with the scoreline reading 11-4, 13-11, 11-8, 12-10 in favour of the Korean.

