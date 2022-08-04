Tulika Maan on the brink of being first Indian judoka to create CWG history

Tulika’s gold medal clash was scheduled around 2am IST, Thursday. She will contest her gold medal match against Scotland’s Sarah Adlington, who is 11 years older

India’s 78kg judoka Tulika Maan reacts after winning the semi-final against NZ’s Sydnee Andrews at Birmingham yesterday. Pic/PTI

By the time you read this, Tulika Maan could have become the first Indian to win a judo gold medal in Commonwealth Games history. The 24-year-old from Delhi, who is already a two-time Commonwealth champion from 2018 and 2019, is competing at her first Commonwealth Games and reached the final of the women’s 78kg category.

Tulika’s gold medal clash was scheduled around 2am IST, Thursday. She will contest her gold medal match against Scotland’s Sarah Adlington, who is 11 years older. Adlington is the reigning champion in the 78kg category and has had to wait for eight years to defend her title. Judo was not part of the 2018 Games in Gold Coast.



In 2014, India had a bronze in the same category from Rajwinder Kaur, who also represented India in the 2018 Asian Games. Tulika had a bye in the first round after which she outclassed Mauritian Tracy Durhone in two minutes 53 seconds by an Ippon. That assured her a bronze medal and a bout against New Zealand’s Sydnee Andrews.

The Kiwi is, however, based in UK and practises here with locals, so this is in way, home for her. Andrews managed a waza-ari first, but Tulika outdid that with an Ippon as the match got over in one minute, 53 seconds.

There is something about UK that brings out the best in Tulika, who in 2019 won the Commonwealth Championships gold in Walsall, 12 miles from Birmingham City Centre. But the event at the Commonwealth Games is being held in Coventry, which is 22 miles on the other side. Tulika’s medal, regardless of the colour, will be India’s third at these Games.