‘Two in a row is crazy’

Jasmine Paolini lost for words after entering second consecutive Slam final; faces Barbora Krejcikova, who stunned Elena Rybakina in semis

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini during a training session in London yesterday; (right) Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova celebrates her semi-final win over Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in London on Thursday. Pics/Getty Images

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini has set her sights on capping a “crazy” run to Saturday’s Wimbledon final against Barbora Krejcikova by winning a maiden Grand Slam title.

Paolini survived the longest women’s singles semi-final in Wimbledon history to beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) after two hours and 51 minutes of Centre Court drama on Thursday.

The 28-year-old is the first Italian woman to reach the final of the grass-court Grand Slam. She will face Czech 31st seed Krejcikova, who enjoyed a shock 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over 2022 champion Elena Rybakina in the other semi-final.

A remarkable rise

It is an astonishing achievement for Paolini, who had not won a Tour-level match on grass until 15 days ago in Eastbourne, and lost in the first round on her previous three visits to Wimbledon. She had also failed to go beyond the second round of a Grand Slam until this year. But 2024 has been a breakthrough campaign for Paolini, who reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open before losing to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Even Paolini can’t quite believe her remarkable rise. “You are crazy, I would say, yes,” she said. “Yeah, I don’t have words. Just, yeah, you are crazy,” said Paolini, who started her unexpected rise by making the Australian Open last 16 in January.

“Two Grand Slam finals in a row was crazy to believe, no?”

Chasing first title at SW19

Paolini, seeded seventh at Wimbledon, could be forgiven for feeling nervous as she chases the first Grand Slam title of her previously underwhelming career.

Paolini is the first woman to reach back-to-back Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals since Serena Williams in 2016.

Krejcikova will be playing in the second Grand Slam final of her career after winning the French Open in 2021.

