Two players, three support staff members of Indian men's hockey team test positive for Covid-19

The men's team is currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the National Camp at SAI Centre, Bengaluru.

Hockey India on Thursday reported that two players and three members of the support staff of the Indian men's have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The RTPCR tests were conducted on Wednesday morning. They have mild symptoms and have been isolated," stated an official Hockey India release.

Earlier on Monday, the men's team returned to the National Camp at SAI Centre, Bengaluru after playing against Belgium and Netherlands in thrilling FIH Hockey Pro League double-headers.

Hockey India named 31 players for the camp which will conclude on July 23 ahead of the team's departure for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

India which will be led by Manpreet Singh is scheduled to begin their campaign on July 31 against Ghana. Grouped in Pool B, India will also take on hosts England, Canada and Wales in the round-robin league matches.

For the camp, Hockey India named PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Pawan, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, and Jarmanpreet Singh.

Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma have been called-up along with Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Gursahibjit Singh, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Sumit, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jaskaran, Ashis Kumar Topno and Shilanand Lakra.

