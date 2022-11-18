UK United’s free clinic for hockey goalkeepers

“The core objective of this clinic is to teach the basic steps of goalkeeping to young players. If the basics are right then with match experience, a player can go on to excel under the bar,” D’Souza, who is also also the Joint Secretary of Hockey Maharashtra, told mid-day

Adrian D’Souza

Uncle’s Kitchen United Sports Academy will be organising a free camp for hockey goalkeepers at the Dominic Savio High School turf, Andheri (E), on Sunday, November 27, 10am onwards. Olympian goalkeeper Adrian D’Souza will be conducting the day-long camp.

“The core objective of this clinic is to teach the basic steps of goalkeeping to young players. If the basics are right then with match experience, a player can go on to excel under the bar,” D’Souza, who is also also the Joint Secretary of Hockey Maharashtra, told mid-day.

Interested goalkeepers can contact UK United Sports Academy on 9819876923 for registration.

