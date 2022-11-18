×
UK United’s free clinic for hockey goalkeepers

Updated on: 18 November,2022 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Top

“The core objective of this clinic is to teach the basic steps of goalkeeping to young players. If the basics are right then with match experience, a player can go on to excel under the bar,” D’Souza, who is also also the Joint Secretary of Hockey Maharashtra, told mid-day

Adrian D’Souza


Uncle’s Kitchen United Sports Academy will be organising a free camp for hockey goalkeepers at the Dominic Savio High School turf, Andheri (E), on Sunday, November 27, 10am onwards. Olympian goalkeeper Adrian D’Souza will be conducting the day-long camp. 


“The core objective of this clinic is to teach the basic steps of goalkeeping to young players. If the basics are right then with match experience, a player can go on to excel under the bar,” D’Souza, who is also also the Joint Secretary of Hockey Maharashtra, told mid-day. 



Also Read: Hockey India names 33-member Indian women's core group for FIH Nations Cup


Interested goalkeepers can contact UK United Sports Academy on 9819876923 for registration. 

