Ukraine’s Kostyuk raises eyebrows after beating Russian Blinkova with underarm serve

World No. 29 Kostyuk entered the last 16 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Blinkova, but soon had the Internet discussing the manner in which she finished the match

Marta Kostyuk. Pic/AFP

Ukrainian’s Marta Kostyuk raised eyebrows at the Miami Open on Monday when she used an underarm serve on matchpoint to beat Russian Anna Blinkova and then walked off court without shaking her opponent’s hand.

World No. 29 Kostyuk entered the last 16 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Blinkova, but soon had the Internet discussing the manner in which she finished the match.

Blinkova, who was on the baseline when Kostyuk executed the underarm serve, remained stranded there and was unable to reach the ball. Kostyuk then raised her arm to acknowledge the fans and went over the shake the chair umpire’s hand before leaving the court.

Kostyuk’s behaviour, clearly a consequence of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, left many online viewers unhappy. “That’s just disrespectful and unsportive. She [Kostyuk] should be fined for this,” wrote one online user.

“There was no need to humiliate the poor girl [Blinkova],” wrote another.

