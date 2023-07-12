Breaking News
Mumbai: Rainfall races ahead, but city lake levels lag
Like-and-earn scam: CA held for using client docs to open fake accounts
Road accidents: Rising in Navi Mumbai, Thane, falling in Mumbai
Maharashtra politics: Portfolios awaited, however, ministers get offices and homes
Mumbai: ‘Fake cop’ arrested for kidnapping, extortion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wimbledon World No 1 Iga Swiatek knocked out by unseeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina

Wimbledon: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek knocked out by unseeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina

Updated on: 12 July,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Elina Svitolina enters semis after win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, an achievement which she would’ve called crazy at the start of C’ships

Wimbledon: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek knocked out by unseeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina celebrates after defeating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-final yesterday. ; (right) Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Wimbledon: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek knocked out by unseeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina
x
00:00

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina stunned World No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Tuesday, just three months after returning from maternity leave. The World No. 76 came through 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 despite being a break down in both of the first two sets against the reigning US Open and French Open champion.


Vondrousova test next


Svitolina, also a semi-finalist in 2019, will take on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for a place in Saturday’s championship match. Svitolina has reached the last four by seeing off a quartet of Grand Slam title winners in Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka, in a stormy last-16 clash, and now Swiatek. She said she intended to “enjoy the moment and have a beer.” 


Marketa VondrousovaMarketa Vondrousova

“In my head, I don’t know what’s happening. It’s an unbelievable moment. If you had told me before the tournament I would get to the semi-finals, I’d say you were crazy.” 

Also Read: No. 1 title, 4 Grand Slams: Can the 'invincible' Iga Swiatek win Wimbledon, too?

Svitolina, playing on a wild card, hailed Swiatek for her unwavering support of Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the 
country.

The Polish star organised a benefit exhibition match last year to raise funds for humanitarian causes in Ukraine. A heavily pregnant Svitolina acted as chair umpire.

‘Iga is a helpful person’

“Iga is a great champion and an unbelievable person,” said Svitolina. “She was one of the first to help Ukraine people. It’s not easy to play against someone with whom you share great memories.” 

Iga Swiatek wimbledon tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK