Wimbledon: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek knocked out by unseeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after defeating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-final yesterday.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina stunned World No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Tuesday, just three months after returning from maternity leave. The World No. 76 came through 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 despite being a break down in both of the first two sets against the reigning US Open and French Open champion.

Vondrousova test next

Svitolina, also a semi-finalist in 2019, will take on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for a place in Saturday’s championship match. Svitolina has reached the last four by seeing off a quartet of Grand Slam title winners in Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka, in a stormy last-16 clash, and now Swiatek. She said she intended to “enjoy the moment and have a beer.”

“In my head, I don’t know what’s happening. It’s an unbelievable moment. If you had told me before the tournament I would get to the semi-finals, I’d say you were crazy.”

Svitolina, playing on a wild card, hailed Swiatek for her unwavering support of Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the

country.

The Polish star organised a benefit exhibition match last year to raise funds for humanitarian causes in Ukraine. A heavily pregnant Svitolina acted as chair umpire.

‘Iga is a helpful person’

“Iga is a great champion and an unbelievable person,” said Svitolina. “She was one of the first to help Ukraine people. It’s not easy to play against someone with whom you share great memories.”