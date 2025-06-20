Meanwhile, top seed GM Levan Pantsulaia, second seed GM Manuel Petrosyan, and third seed GM Luka Paichadze all registered comprehensive victories over their respective opponents as they reaffirmed their billing as favourites to win the tournament

Guru Prakash

The unheralded Guru Prakash created a minor stir on Thursday by holding Indian Grandmaster Deepan Chakkravarthy to a draw at the Aurionpro International Junior Chess Tournament held at the World Trade Centre, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, top seed GM Levan Pantsulaia, second seed GM Manuel Petrosyan, and third seed GM Luka Paichadze all registered comprehensive victories over their respective opponents as they reaffirmed their billing as favourites to win the tournament.

