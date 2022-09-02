US Open 2022: Nick Kygrios claims fans were smoking marijuana

The volatile Australian was given a code violation during an ugly flashpoint in the third set of his victory over France’s Benjamin Bonzi on Louis Armstrong court

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios claimed fans were smoking marijuana and unleashed a volley of expletives at members of his entourage before advancing to the US Open third round in typically tempestuous fashion on Wednesday.

The volatile Australian was given a code violation during an ugly flashpoint in the third set of his victory over France’s Benjamin Bonzi on Louis Armstrong court.



Also Read: HS Prannoy enters the quarterfinals of Japan Open Super 750 tournament

Kyrgios appeared to aim a mouthful of spit in the general direction of his box and then dropped several F-bombs at his team after suffering a break of serve.

Kyrgios went on to drop the set, but subsequently recovered his composure for a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.



Earlier, during the second set, Kyrgios had complained about being able to smell marijuana in the stadium. “If it was food smells, I wouldn’t be complaining,” Kyrgios told umpire Jaume Campistol. “It’s marijuana. When an athlete has asthma, it’s obviously not ideal.” Campistol responded by making a plea to the spectators. “As a courtesy to the players, please refrain from smoking around the court,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal