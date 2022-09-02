US Open 2022: Number 14 seed Leylah Fernandez; third-seed Sakkari lose

Fernandez only recently returned to action after missing much of the summer with a stress fracture in her right foot

Leylah Fernandez. Pic/AFP

No.14 Leylah Fernandez was knocked off 3-6, 6-7 (3) by Liudmila Samsonova, a year after the Canadian lost to Emma Raducanu in the final.

Fernandez only recently returned to action after missing much of the summer with a stress fracture in her right foot.

Meanwhile, third-seeded Maria Sakkari was ousted 6-3, 5-7, 5-7 by Wang Xiyu of China in the second round.

