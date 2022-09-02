Breaking News
US Open 2022: Number 14 seed Leylah Fernandez; third-seed Sakkari lose

Updated on: 02 September,2022 08:46 AM IST  |  New York
Leylah Fernandez. Pic/AFP


No.14 Leylah Fernandez was knocked off 3-6, 6-7 (3) by Liudmila Samsonova, a year after the Canadian lost to Emma Raducanu in the final.


Fernandez only recently returned to action after missing much of the summer with a stress fracture in her right foot. 

Meanwhile, third-seeded Maria Sakkari was ousted 6-3, 5-7, 5-7 by Wang Xiyu of China in the second round.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

