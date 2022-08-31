US Open 2022: Qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan beats Stefanos Tsitsipas

Fourth-seed Greek stunned by Colombian qualifier Daniel Galan 0-6, 1-6, 6-3, 5-7 in Round One at New York

Stefanos Tsitsipas during his Round One defeat to Daniel Galan of Colombia on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan caused a major upset at the US Open on Tuesday, showing fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas the exit door with a hard-fought 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 victory against the Greek player on Tuesday.

With the help of 41 winners, the World No.94 reached the second round at Flushing Meadows after a two hours and 48 minutes slugfest on his main draw debut at the season’s final major. This was the 26-year-old Colombian’s biggest win of his career.

Daniel Galan celebrates his win over Tsitsipas on Monday. Pic/AFP

“Definitely one of the best moments of my career,” Galan was quoted as saying by atptour.com. “Definitely the best match of my career, not only because of the circumstances, also the opponent. I’m really happy.”

Galan, who did not lose a set in qualifying, won the first 11 games of the match against Tsitsipas with a superb display of aggression. “I think he [Tsitsipas] started playing better in the third set. He served much better than the first two and I was putting the serve in the court, but not putting pressure on him. He was always in control,” Galan said.



Also Read: US Open 2022: Medvedev not feeling the 'extra pressure' of defending title

“I think he felt really comfortable during those two sets. I tried to change the position a little bit when I was returning and that changed a lot because I was able to return [deeper] and he was not so offensive on the first ball, so I was able to do a little bit more.”

Galan had entered the match with a 0-6 record against Top-20 opponents. He had reached the third round at Wimbledon and his confidence showed against Tsitsipas. “He dominated the match,” Tsitsipas admitted. “I just couldn’t get into it.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal