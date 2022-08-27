Breaking News
US Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri knocked out in 2nd round

Updated on: 27 August,2022 08:32 AM IST  |  New York
Yuki Bhambri


India’s singles challenge at the US Open qualifiers came to an end as Yuki Bhambri was handed a straight-set defeat by Belgium’s Zizou Bergs in the second round here. 

The 30-year-old went down 3-6, 2-6 to his Belgian opponent on Thursday. It was always going to be a tricky affair for Bhambri (552) against the higher-ranked Bergs (155), but the Indian managed keep the scores levelled at 3-3 in the first set. 


Things, however, changed quickly in favour of the Belgian as he made it 5-3. Bergs then won his next service to clinch the first set 6-3. In the second set too, Bergs was better player than the Indian and dominated from the word go to pocket the second and final set 6-2.

