Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Mumbai: Missing autistic teen found in nullah
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > US Open 2022 Serena Williams to face Kovinic in Round One

US Open 2022: Serena Williams to face Kovinic in Round One

Updated on: 27 August,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

Williams could face Canada’s 14th-seeded Leylah Fernandez, who was last year’s US Open runner-up, in the fourth round and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, this year’s Wimbledon runner-up, in the quarter-finals

US Open 2022: Serena Williams to face Kovinic in Round One

Serena Williams


Serena Williams will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in her first round match at the US Open on Monday following the draw for the tournament. 


Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam title winner who has hinted she will make the event her farewell tournament, is in the same quarter of the draw as second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. The American superstar, 40, whose first Grand Slam title came at the 1999 US Open, would meet Kontaveit in the second round if both win their opening matches at the year’s final Grand Slam event. 

Williams could face Canada’s 14th-seeded Leylah Fernandez, who was last year’s US Open runner-up, in the fourth round and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, this year’s Wimbledon runner-up, in the quarter-finals.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever</

Did you know you can turn your gym-wear into a formal attire?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
serena williams tennis news sports news us open

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK