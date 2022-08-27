US Open 2022: Serena Williams to face Kovinic in Round One

Williams could face Canada’s 14th-seeded Leylah Fernandez, who was last year’s US Open runner-up, in the fourth round and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, this year’s Wimbledon runner-up, in the quarter-finals
Serena Williams
Serena Williams will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in her first round match at the US Open on Monday following the draw for the tournament.
Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam title winner who has hinted she will make the event her farewell tournament, is in the same quarter of the draw as second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. The American superstar, 40, whose first Grand Slam title came at the 1999 US Open, would meet Kontaveit in the second round if both win their opening matches at the year’s final Grand Slam event.
Williams could face Canada’s 14th-seeded Leylah Fernandez, who was last year’s US Open runner-up, in the fourth round and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, this year’s Wimbledon runner-up, in the quarter-finals.
