US Open 2022: World No.1 Iga Swiatek cruises into Last 16; Petra Kvitova advances

French Open champion Swiatek came back from 1-4 down in the second set to reel off five successive games against the American who called a medical time out in the first set to have her blood pressure taken

Iga Swiatek after her win over USA’s Lauren Davis. Pic/AFP

World No.1 Iga Swiatek reached the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over unseeded Lauren Davis of the United States. French Open champion Swiatek came back from 1-4 down in the second set to reel off five successive games against the American who called a medical time out in the first set to have her blood pressure taken.

The 21-year-old Pole will face Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier of Germany for a place in the last eight.



Swiatek has now won three matches in a row for the first time since capturing her second French Open in June. “It’s not like I lost confidence or something. I still know anything can happen on these tournaments,” she said.

Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova defeated ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza after saving two match points. Kvitova came through 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (12/10) and will take on Jessica Pegula of the United States for a quarter-final place.

