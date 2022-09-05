Breaking News
US Open 2022: World No.1 Iga Swiatek cruises into Last 16; Petra Kvitova advances

Updated on: 05 September,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  New York
French Open champion Swiatek came back from 1-4 down in the second set to reel off five successive games against the American who called a medical time out in the first set to have her blood pressure taken

Iga Swiatek after her win over USA’s Lauren Davis. Pic/AFP


World No.1 Iga Swiatek reached the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over unseeded Lauren Davis of the United States.  French Open champion Swiatek came back from 1-4 down in the second set to reel off five successive games against the American who called a medical time out in the first set to have her blood pressure taken.


The 21-year-old Pole will face Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier of Germany for a place in the last eight. 

Also Read: US Open 2022: An emotional Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis

Swiatek has now won three matches in a row for the first time since capturing her second French Open in June. “It’s not like I lost confidence or something. I still know anything can happen on these tournaments,” she said. 


Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova defeated ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza after saving two match points. Kvitova came through 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (12/10) and will take on Jessica Pegula of the United States for a quarter-final place. 

