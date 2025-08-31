Breaking News
Aryna Sabalenka's win marks surprise proposal at US Open 2025

Updated on: 31 August,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Fans began cheering as soon as they saw the man drop to one knee with the ring in his hand. Some took cell phones out to record the moment as the woman said yes through her joyous tears

A screengrab showing a fan proposing to his partner in the stands during Aryna Sabalenka’s third round match on Friday

Listen to this article
Aryna Sabalenka has a US Open trophy. A fan at her match on Friday night now has a ring. A fan proposed in the stands during Sabalenka’s 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) third-round victory over Leylah Fernandez, and the No. 1 seed was among the people who couldn’t help but enjoy the happy moment.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka



“I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match,” Sabalenka said. “It was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start smiling, because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now.”


Fans began cheering as soon as they saw the man drop to one knee with the ring in his hand. Some took cell phones out to record the moment as the woman said yes through her joyous tears. “I was just trying to keep focusing on my game, and it was great moment,” Sabalenka said. “And as I said on court, I wish them a happy marriage.”

