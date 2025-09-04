The first set ended in the Japanese's favour, when Muchova played a forehand shot, which in return handed Osaka three set points at 0-40. The start of the second time consumed a bit more time, as the Czech-born took a medical timeout. Later, she returned with her left thigh strapped

Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot against Karolina Muchova of Czechia during their Women's Quarterfinal match on Day Eleven of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Pic/AFP

The win also helped Osaka seal the semi-final berth for the first time in five years. She will now lock horns against Amanda Anisimova in the semi-final of the ongoing marquee event.

In the US Open 2025, Naomi Osaka handed a defeat to Karolina Muchova by 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in the match that ended under two hours at the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Osaka, who eliminated third seed Coco Gauff in the last 16, has beaten three higher-ranked opponents on her journey to the last four and has shown flashes of the class that earned her four Grand Slam singles titles before she paused her career in 2023 due to the birth of her daughter. The 27-year-old said during her hiatus from tennis, she had dreamed of returning to the elite stage.

Speaking after the match, she said, "I'm just really grateful to be here. Honestly I was sitting up there and watching and hoping I would have the opportunity to play on this court again. My dream is coming true".

"I learned I loved tennis way more than I thought I did, and I learned that I actually really love challenges. It's like a video game. You pick it up, and even if you lose a level, you kind of just restart and keep going until you eventually win," she added.

She then recollected the time when she was younger and how she kept thinking about the next game.

"It's a little tough at some times, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. I appreciate the journey a lot more now. I think when I was younger, I kind of just kept thinking the next one, the next one, the next one," said the 27-year-old.

There was no immediate sign of the injury bothering Muchova, though, and she opened with a break to go 1-0 up.

Osaka shrugged off that setback to break back immediately, and once again the match followed the pattern of the first set with break opportunities at a premium. Muchova looked to have made the breakthrough when she broke for a 5-4 lead to leave her serving for the set. Yet Osaka responded by breaking the Czech to love, ultimately leading to a tie-break, which she dominated to seal victory.

(With AFP Inputs)