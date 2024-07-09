Vekic downs Sun!

Croatian Donna hails ‘unbelievable’ NZ qualifier Lulu after defeating her 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to storm into semis

Lulu Sun during her quarter-final loss to Donna Vekic (left) in London yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Donna Vekic shrugged off a service meltdown on Tuesday to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals and end the fairytale run of New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun. The Croatian, ranked 37th in the world, came back from a set down under the roof on Court No. 1 to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 and reach the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time.

She will meet Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini or US 19th seed Emma Navarro for a place in Saturday’s final. Sun, ranked 123rd in the world, drew first blood, breaking in the 11th game and serving out for the first set.

Vekic battled her way back into the contest, but her serve fell apart as she served for the second set at 5-3, producing five double faults. The Croatian immediately regrouped and broke Vekic in the next game to take the set 6-4.

From then on it was one-way traffic as the 28-year-old made it 16 points in a row, racing into a 5-0 lead and wrapping up the match in a little over two hours.

“I felt like I was dying out there in the first two sets but I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end,” said 28-year-old Vekic. “It was a really tough match, she played unbelievable, I feel like she really pushed me to my limits,” said the emotional Croatian. “I think physically I did have a little bit of issue at the end,” said Sun.

