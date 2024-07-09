Breaking News
Vekic downs Sun

Updated on: 10 July,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Croatian Donna hails ‘unbelievable’ NZ qualifier Lulu after defeating her 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to storm into semis

Lulu Sun during her quarter-final loss to Donna Vekic (left) in London yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Donna Vekic shrugged off a service meltdown on Tuesday to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals and end the fairytale run of New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun. The Croatian, ranked 37th in the world, came back from a set down under the roof on Court No. 1 to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 and reach the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time.


She will meet Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini or US 19th seed Emma Navarro for a place in Saturday’s final. Sun, ranked 123rd in the world, drew first blood, breaking in the 11th game and serving out for the first set. 


Also Read: Wimbledon 2024: Swiatek extends win streak to 20 as she reaches third round; Wang causes an upset


Vekic battled her way back into the contest, but her serve fell apart as she served for the second set at 5-3, producing five double faults. The Croatian immediately regrouped and broke Vekic in the next game to take the set 6-4. 

From then on it was one-way traffic as the 28-year-old made it 16 points in a row, racing into a 5-0 lead and wrapping up the match in a little over two hours.
“I felt like I was dying out there in the first two sets but I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end,” said 28-year-old Vekic.  “It was a really tough match, she played unbelievable, I feel like she really pushed me to my limits,” said the emotional Croatian. “I think physically I did have a little bit of issue at the end,” said Sun.

