An emotional Venus Williams was non-committal about her future on Monday after the 45-year-old battled bravely before suffering a first-round defeat at the US Open. The American former World No. 1 delighted a packed house on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court with a gutsy 3-6, 6-2, 1-6 defeat to Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova.

Williams only returned to competitive tennis in July following a 16-month absence from the sport due to health reasons and was coy about whether she would consider seeking a place in the Australian Open next season.

“That’s kind of far too,” Williams, the US Open champion in 2000 and 2001, said when asked about the Australian Open. “My goal is to do what I want to do. I’m so grateful for all the folks who gave me a wild card [for this tournament] I’m very grateful to have had that chance and that opportunity to make good on it,” she said.

