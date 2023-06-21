Breaking News
Venus Williams clinches three-hour marathon tie

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:06 AM IST  |  Birmingham
AFP

She might be in well into the twilight of her glittering career, but the seven-time Grand Slam champion still relishes the feeling of winning a hard-fought match

Venus Williams

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams clinched her first victory over a top-50 opponent in four years, beating Camila Giorgi in the WTA event in Birmingham on Monday.


Ignoring a knee problem that needed treatment in the first set and left her close to tears, Williams won a singles match for the second time in nearly two years. Williams, 43, battled to a 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-6 (8/6) first-round win over World No. 48 Giorgi in three hours and 16 minutes. 


Also Read: Andy Murray to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September


She might be in well into the twilight of her glittering career, but the seven-time Grand Slam champion still relishes the feeling of winning a hard-fought match. She said: “This one is especially sweet because I’ve been away from the Tour for so long. The last couple of years I’ve had little to no matches. There’s a lot of memories and deja vu. Tennis is awesome.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

