Abhishek Verma stuns World No.1 Schloesser

The two were locked 149-149 after a five-setter duel and the tie-breaker also was a stalemate with both shooting perfect 10s, but the Indian edged out the world number one shooting closer to centre to make the last-four on Friday

Abhishek Verma

Star Indian compound archer Abhishek Verma shocked world champion Mike Schloesser to storm into the semi-final of the World Games here.

India also remained in the fray in the mixed compound section where Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will play for bronze medal against Mexico later on Saturday.

The World Games is a multi-sport event with only compound section in archery.

