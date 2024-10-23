Breaking News
Very disappointing to see shooting left out, says Gagan Narang

Updated on: 23 October,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
This will be a very different Commonwealth Games with many popular Olympic sports not included in what will be a watered-down version of the Games,” the NRAI said in a statement

Very disappointing to see shooting left out, says Gagan Narang

Gagan Narang

Very disappointing to see shooting left out, says Gagan Narang
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang have expressed their ‘disappointment’ on the shooting’s exclusion from the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow.   


Shooting made its debut in the 1996 CWG and has been on the list since then except for 1970 and the last edition in Birmingham. Shooting has been one of India’s medal-taking sports in the Games. India have won 135 medals in shooting in the Games so far. The tally includes 63 gold, 44 silver and 28 bronze.


“It is disappointing that shooting hasn’t been included in the CWG. This will be a very different Commonwealth Games with many popular Olympic sports not included in what will be a watered-down version of the Games,” the NRAI said in a statement.


The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist shooter Narang said the decision would leave shooters disappointed, who were preparing for the quadrennial event. “I am certainly disappointed shooting is not part of CWG 2026 in Glasgow. Our sport has been out of CWG since 2018 and when Victoria was to host it, shooting was included and now it’s been removed. I can imagine the disappointment for shooters who were preparing for this event. I am also disappointed that few more disciplines which are medal prospects for India don’t figure in the list of disciplines for CWG 2026,” he wrote on X.

