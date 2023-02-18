Breaking News
Veteran Jyoti Randhawa in top-10 at Qatar golf, 4 Indians card even par

Updated on: 18 February,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Doha
Randhawa, 50, who is planning to devote some time to playing the Seniors Tour, shot 1-under 71.

Representation pic


Former Asian Tour No. 1, Jyoti Randhawa, was the best Indian at tied ninth in the first round of the USD2.5 million International Series Qatar at the Doha Golf Club here.


Randhawa, 50, who is planning to devote some time to playing the Seniors Tour, shot 1-under 71. 



Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai shot a solid opening four-under-par 68 in difficult windy conditions to take the clubhouse lead. 

Among other Indians, Shiv Kapur, SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Karandeep Kochhar carded an even par 72 each and were tied 18th.

