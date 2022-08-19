Breaking News
Mumbai: More than 96 per cent stock in lakes, but water cuts still a possibility
Mumbai: With no solution for potholes, BMC goes back to old contractors
Mumbai Covid-19 cases jump to 1,201, highest since June 30
Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast owned by Australian woman: Fadnavis
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Vijender Singh returns to winning ways knocks out Sulley

Vijender Singh returns to winning ways, knocks out Sulley

Updated on: 19 August,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  Raipur
IANS |

Top

With a record of 12-1, Vijender Singh was completely focused during the bout and did not miss a single beat as he went on to register his 13th win with a knockout against Eliasu Sulley from Ghana in the super middle weight event

Vijender Singh returns to winning ways, knocks out Sulley

Vijender Singh. Pic/PTI


After a long wait of 19 months, Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh returned to winning ways after defeating Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley in a professional boxing event—The Jungle Rumble—at the Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium here on Wednesday.


With a record of 12-1, Vijender Singh was completely focused during the bout and did not miss a single beat as he went on to register his 13th win with a knockout against Eliasu Sulley from Ghana in the super middle weight event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vijender singh boxing sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK