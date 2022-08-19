Vijender Singh returns to winning ways, knocks out Sulley

With a record of 12-1, Vijender Singh was completely focused during the bout and did not miss a single beat as he went on to register his 13th win with a knockout against Eliasu Sulley from Ghana in the super middle weight event

Vijender Singh. Pic/PTI

After a long wait of 19 months, Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh returned to winning ways after defeating Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley in a professional boxing event—The Jungle Rumble—at the Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium here on Wednesday.

With a record of 12-1, Vijender Singh was completely focused during the bout and did not miss a single beat as he went on to register his 13th win with a knockout against Eliasu Sulley from Ghana in the super middle weight event.

