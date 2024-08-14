"Vinesh Phogat is a real fighter, she deserves a medal": Sreejesh

A week back, Vinesh scripted history at the Paris Olympics by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final

Former Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh feels that Vinesh Phogat deserves a medal after reaching the finals of the women's 50kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Phogat was disqualified from the competition after being overweight by 100 grams. PR Sreejesh who won his second bronze medal at the Games stated that he could not even imagine himself in Vinesh Phogat's place.

She scripted history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the first women's wrestler to seal the Olympics' final berth. She defeated World No. 1 Yui Susaki of Japan but was disqualified for being overweight. Following the matter, Vinesh raised an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to award her at least a joint silver medal. along with Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez. The Indian wrestler handed over the Cuban a defeat in the semi-final but was replaced following the disqualification.

The court's decision has been delayed till August 16.

"There are two views, one being an athlete she deserves a medal, getting into the final, they snatched it from her, silver for sure. She was strong. If I was in her situation, I don't what I would have done," Sreejesh said at an interaction with PTI editors at its headquarters here on Tuesday.

"The next day before our bronze medal match I met her and she said 'Bhai good luck, play well'. I felt like she was hiding her pain with that smile. She is a real fighter." Sreejesh, 36, who won back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in his glorious 18-year-old career, however, felt Vinesh's case should be a lesson for all Indian athletes.

"The second part is just different because you have Olympic rules and the Indian athletes know what is happening there and they should be ready for that. They shouldn't give any chance to the federation, to the organising committee, to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"So it should be a lesson for everyone. When you are prepared for that you have to be strict with rules and regulations," he said. He cited the case of Amit Rohidas, who was banned for lifting the stick during the quarter-final against Great Britain where India played with 10 men for 42 minutes.

"Amit Rohidas in the quarterfinal is a case. The rule states that you can't raise your stick to the backward direction, you can't lift it that way because intentionally you are hitting someone and it's a red card and what happened to us we played the semifinal with 15 players and we suffered."

"So the rules are made to make the game beautiful, controlled." The CAS will deliver its highly anticipated verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the Paris Olympics later on Tuesday night.

"I am keeping my fingers crossed. Being an athlete, I just wish well for her. The way she worked hard, we know what she had been through last one year and from there she is coming back, qualifying for the Olympics final, that is the answer for all. I really felt bad for her, it's a tough situation," Sreejesh said.

(With PTI Inputs)