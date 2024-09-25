Vishy’s children’ are all grown up: Kasparov

“A very impressive double gold achievement by India. ‘Vishy’s children’ are all grown up and chess is coming home,” he wrote on social media platform X

Chess legend Garry Kasparov called India’s young chess champs ‘Vishy’s children’ in a congratulatory message.

