Viswanathan Anand becomes FIDE’s deputy president

Updated on: 08 August,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Five-time world champion Anand was part of Dvorkovich’s team. Dvorkovich received 157 votes as against 16 by his rival Andrii Baryshpolets while the number of invalid votes was 1 and abstentions stood at 5

Viswanathan Anand. Pic/AFP


Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand was on Sunday elected deputy president of FIDE, the sport’s world governing body, while incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term. 

Five-time world champion Anand was part of Dvorkovich’s team. Dvorkovich received 157 votes as against 16 by his rival Andrii Baryshpolets while the number of invalid votes was 1 and abstentions stood at 5. The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress.

