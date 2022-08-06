Watch Video: CWG 2022 Gold medalist Sakshi Malik gets emotional on the podium

The wrestler clinched India's third medal and sixth overall, in the wrestling category at the ongoing CWG 2022 as she defeated Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez in the final of the women's freestyle 62 kg category

Pic courtesy/PTI

After claiming the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, Sakshi Malik got emotional as soon as the national anthem played at the podium. The wrestler clinched India's third medal and sixth overall, in the wrestling category at the ongoing CWG 2022 as she defeated Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez in the final of the women's freestyle 62 kg category.

She said, "This time I just wanted to win gold. I gave my best and I am very happy. I got emotional when the national anthem was played after my win."

Talking about the match, the Canadian Gonzalez was dominating the match initially as she gained a 0-4 lead in the first period. Then in the second period, Malik scripted an entire comeback to equal the scores 4-4 and won the match via fall. The match lasted for 3 minutes and 47 seconds.



Malik entered the finals by defeating Etane Ngolle of Cameroon by 10-0 on basis of technical superiority.

Sakshi Malik defeated Kelsey Barnes of England by 10-0 via fall in the quarterfinal of the Women's Freestyle 62 kg to enter the semi-finals.

(with inputs from ANI)