Wawrinka beats Murray in ATP Challenger Tour match

Stan Wawrinka. Pic/AFP

Far from the Grand Slam stages on which both have starred, Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-3, 6-0 in what is believed to be the first ATP Challenger Tour matchup between two past major champions in more than 40 years.

Each man has won three Grand Slam titles—Wawrinka at the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open; Murray at the 2012 US Open and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

