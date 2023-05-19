Wawrinka beats Murray in ATP Challenger Tour match

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 May,2023 08:47 AM IST  |  Bordeaux
Each man has won three Grand Slam titles—Wawrinka at the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open; Murray at the 2012 US Open and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016

Stan Wawrinka. Pic/AFP

Far from the Grand Slam stages on which both have starred, Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-3, 6-0 in what is believed to be the first ATP Challenger Tour matchup between two past major champions in more than 40 years.


Each man has won three Grand Slam titles—Wawrinka at the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open; Murray at the 2012 US Open and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Andy Murray French Open australian open us open tennis news sports news Sports Update

