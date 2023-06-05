'Weak media has legs that start trembling': Vinesh on 'fake' reports of their withdrawal

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat on Monday launched an all-out attack against those 'spreading fake news' about the ongoing wrestlers' protest, accusing them of 'trembling' in front of a 'goon'

Protesting wrestlers clash with the police (Pic: AFP)

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat on Monday launched an all-out attack against those 'spreading fake news' about the ongoing wrestlers' protest, accusing them of 'trembling' in front of a 'goon'.

Vinesh, along with Olympic medallist grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, are at the forefront of the protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexually harassing women.

"Do those who spread fake news even realise the trauma that women wrestlers are going through? Weak media has legs that start trembling in front of a goon's hunter, not a female wrestler," Vinesh tweeted, borrowing a verse from Urdu poet Abid Adeeb.

To conclude her tweet, she remembered these lines by Abid Adeeb, "Jahah pohonch ke kadam dagmagaye hain sab ke usi mukam se ab apna raasta hoga (Where everyone's steps have wavered to reach, from the same place will now have its way)."

Earlier in the day, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik said the wrestlers will continue their fight for justice, asserting that none of thm have backed down and rubbished reports of their withdrawal from the protest. Terming reports of withdrawing the FIR as "completely false", even compatriot Bajrang tweeted in the same vein as his national teammate.

"The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," he said.

On May 28, the Delhi police had stopped the wrestlers from marching towards the new Parliament building, even as it was being inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, and detained them. The police action had invited criticism from different quarters.

(With PTI inputs)