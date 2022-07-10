We’re still alive in World Cup, insists Savita Punia

The India team played out two thrilling draws against England (1-1) and China (1-1) respectively, before suffering a 3-4 loss against New Zealand in the pool stage of the tournament

India women’s skipper Savita

India women’s hockey captain Savita has said that while the pool matches might not have gone in the side’s favour in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, the fact that the team was still alive in the competition was all that mattered right now.

After finishing third in Pool B, the India team will take on hosts Spain in the crossover match on Sunday for a place in the quarter-final. On the eve of the do-or-die match, Savita said, “We knew the pool matches were going to be really tough. We fought hard and never gave up, but it’s just that the results haven’t been in our favour. However, we should quickly put it behind us, and focus on what’s next. We are still in contention and will give our everything to qualify for the quarter-finals.”

