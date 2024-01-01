Breaking News
Updated on: 01 January,2024 08:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The senior National Championships will take place from February 2 to 5 in Jaipur and will be orchestrated by the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB)

The Union Sports Ministry had earlier suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers (Pic: PTI)

The ad hoc committee for the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday announced it would host the National Coaching Camp for Senior Wrestlers in preparation for the forthcoming Asian Olympics qualifying and World qualifying tournament. Along with this, the committee has scheduled the Senior National Championships for wrestling.


The decision was announced following a press release by the ad hoc committee. The senior National Championships will take place from February 2 to 5 in Jaipur and will be orchestrated by the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).


WFI suspension: Senior Nationals followed by National Coaching Camp to be held


The tournament will include competitions across senior freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's categories, providing a comprehensive platform for wrestlers to showcase their talent.

After the conclusion of the Senior National Championships, the National Coaching Camp (NCC) will be conducted.

The men's camp (encompassing Greco-Roman and free style) will be held at SAI NRC Sonepat, while the women's camp will be held at SAI NSNIS Patiala. The NCC will select medalist wrestlers from 30 weight divisions across the senior freestyle, Greco Roman, and women's categories of the Senior National Championships.

WFI suspension: Paris 2024 in focus

The coaching camp will begin on February 9, 2024, and extend until the Paris Olympics in 2024. The primary focus of the NCC will be rigorous training for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournaments.

These qualifying tournaments include the 2024 Asian Qualification Tournament set to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 19-21, and the 2024 World Qualification Tournament scheduled for Istanbul, Turkey, from May 9-12, 2024.

Additionally, the NCC will prepare athletes for the Senior Asian Championships, which are slated to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 11-16, 2024.

The Union Sports Ministry had earlier suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers.

At the same time, following its decision, the Ministry instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). 

(With agency inputs)

